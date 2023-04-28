TroyFest weekend off and running Published 7:23 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

The long awaited and highly anticipated TroyFest 2023 is here.

Hours for today’s arts festival in downtown Troy are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

TroyFest features 100 artists and crafters from the local area and from across the state and beyond its borders.

Morgan Drinkard, festival co-chair said the TroyFest 2023 weekend schedule of entertainment is as follows:

Saturday’s entertainment schedule opens with ArtSpark at the Johnson Center for the Arts from 9 until 11:30 a.m.

The First Baptist Church Puppets will perform at 9:30 and 1:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church and again at 1:15 p.m. Otherwise stated, the entertainment will be on the Troy Cable Stage.

The Pied Pipers will perform at 11 a.m.; the Colley Senior Dancers at 11:45 a.m. followed by the TroyFest Student Awards at noon at the Johnson Center.

Kacie Bell will take the stage at 12:30 p.m.; the Guilty Pleasure Band at 1:15 p.m.; the KPLA Line Dancers at 1:45 p.m.; the First Baptist Church Celebration Choir at 2:30 p.m. and KP Muzic at 3:15 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the POPulus Concert will be featured on the Troy Cable Stage.

The Sunday festival will open with Church on the Square at 9 a.m.

TroyFest 2023 opens at 10 a.m.

The Sunday entertainment begins on the Troy Cable Stage at 12:30 p.m. with Southern Baton Company followed by SheBANG! Dance & Clogging at 1 p.m.; Troy Community Band at 2 p.m. and the Troy University Jazz Band at 3 p.m. The festival closes at 4 p.m.

TroyFest 2023 is presented by the City of Troy, the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, and the Troy Arts Council along with the Jean Lake Patrons and business sponsors, said Morgan Drinkard, Festival co-chair.