Troy University to host Fulbright Postdoctoral Scholar Published 12:54 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

By Savanah Weed

Beginning May 1, Dr. Baher A. Daihom of Cairo University in Egypt will be on the Troy Campus for a series of activities to advance knowledge, enhance teaching and bring international perspectives to the University and surrounding community through a Fulbright Outreach Lecturing Fund (OLF) grant.

Daihom is a scientist with demonstrated research skills in pharmaceutics, drug delivery and nanotechnology. He is an assistant professor of pharmaceutics and industrial pharmacy in the faculty of pharmacy at Cairo University. His Ph.D. in pharmaceutics and industrial pharmacy focused on developing novel gastro-retentive drug delivery systems using ion exchange resins.

Daihom obtained his degree from Cairo University, but his research work was done at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center where he continues to hold the position of visiting research scholar at the pharmaceutical technology department. Currently, he is a Fulbright visiting scholar in the pharmaceutical engineering and 3D printing lab at the division of molecular pharmaceutics and drug delivery at The University of Texas at Austin.

His research interests include: application of different techniques of 3D printing and 3D bioprinting in drug delivery; design and optimization of different nanoparticles and nanofibers for drug delivery; pharmaceutical applications of ion-exchange resins; development of taste-masked formulations Pediatrics; development and optimization of several gastro-retentive dosage forms; polymer-based surface solid dispersion and solidified surfactant techniques; ocular and intranasal drug delivery; and repurposing of drugs for anticancer and antimicrobial activities.

“The Fulbright award is one of the most prestigious merit scholarships in the world,” said Dr. Priya Menon, an English professor at TROY, a 2018 Fulbright Felow and Fulbright Scholar Alumni Ambassador. “Troy University is a Fulbright-priority institution. Besides the discipline-based engagements that Dr. Daihom will offer us, participating in Fulbright OLF enhances our University’s commitment to international education and cultural exchange. As a cultural ambassador, Dr. Daihom will offer our Troy community an opportunity to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and his country of origin, Egypt, through dialogue and discussions.”

Daihom will host a series of three events beginning May 1 with an informal discussion on his lived experiences in Egypt and the United States from 1:30-2 p.m. in the Social Room of Hawkins Hall.

On May 2 from 1-2 p.m., he will lead a discussion on “Integration of Nanomedicine and 3D Printing to Overcome the Challenges of Cancer Treatment” in Room 114 of the Math and Science Complex (MSCX).

The May 3 event will be held virtually on Teams starting at 2:30 p.m. and will feature a general audience lecture on “Confronting the Climate-Disease Nexus: Understanding the Impact of Climate Change on Disease Incidence and Prevalence.”

In addition to the workshops, Daihom will also visit two classes to offer insights on his lived experiences in Cairo, meet faculty to inform and encourage them to apply for Fulbright awards and will also visit Charles Henderson Child Health Center to engage with the wider Troy community.

For questions about any of these events, contact Dr. Priya Menon at pmenon@troy.edu.