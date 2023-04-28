TB&T Athletes of the Week (4/21-4/27)

Published 10:26 am Friday, April 28, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Payne Jefcoat

Pike Liberal Arts School

Jefcoat earned a .600 batting average in Pike’s first round playoff series win over Cottonwood. He also earned a .700 slugging percentage with a double, two RBIs and one run. He also earned a perfect fielding percentage with 17 putouts and an assist at first base.

 

Jada Jones

Charles Henderson High School

Jones went 4-for-5 at the plate in Charles Henderson’s win over Highland Home. She also earned a double, two RBIs and four runs in the win.

