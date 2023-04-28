Sponsors are at the heart of Troy Fest Published 7:27 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

The Annual TroyFest in downtown Troy would not be possible without the support of the local community.

Morgan Drinkard, TroyFest co-chair, said it actually does take ‘village” to bring the annual arts and crafts festival to fruition.

TroyFest 2023 is presented by the City of Troy, the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, and the Troy Arts Council along with the Jean Lake Patrons and business sponsors, Drinkard said.

The Best of Show Sponsors for this year’s festival are Lawrence Paint & Hardware, Max Credit, C Spire Troy Cable and KW Plastics.

The Blue-Ribbon sponsors are CGI, Gibson & Carden, SARHA, South Alabama Electric Cooperative, and Troy Regional Medical Center.

The Red Ribbon Sponsors are GLOW, Sanbuck, Townsend Building Supply and Troy Bank & Trust.

The Merit Award Sponsors are All In Credit Union, Jenn & Co, Landmark Realty, Pike Internal Medicine and Troy Animal Clinic.

Drinkard and TroyFest committee thank everyone who has helped make TroyFest 2023 possible – all those who participate in the annual arts and crafts show and all those who come in support of the artists and vendors who “are” the festival.

TroyFest is a rain or shine festival and any updates on the opening or closing of the festival will be posted on the TroyFest Facebook page and through its media partners.