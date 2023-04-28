Lady Patriots fall to Ariton on the road Published 10:18 am Friday, April 28, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots dropped a road softball game to the Ariton Lady Purple Cats on April 26 by a score of 9-4.

PLAS lost the contest despite earning more hits as a team. PLAS also scored all four of its runs in the first inning, while Ariton scored nine unanswered runs to win it.

Emily Bryan led PLAS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, while Bella Maulden went 2-for-3 with a run. Julianne Meyer, Tera Walker and Addie Grace Maulden scored one run each.

Alissa Barron pitched four innings and struck out two batters, while giving up six hits and two earned runs. Bella Maulden also pitched one inning and fanned one batter along with giving up one hit and no runs.

For Ariton, Nya Allen went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Savanah Whisenhunt pitched two and 1/3 innings and struck out four batters, while giving up six hits and four earned runs. Virginia Faircloth also struck out four batters and gave up two hits and no runs in two and 2/3 innings in the circle.

PLAS also dropped a road game with New Brockton by a score of 10-9 on April 25. The Lady Gamecocks jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning but Pike Lib clawed its way back into the game. The Lady Patriots cut the lead to 6-5 in the top of the third but NBHS extended it back out to 8-5 in the bottom of the inning. After Pike cut the lead to 8-6 in the top of the fourth, the Lady Gamecocks again stretched their lead to 10-6 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Lady Patriots again rallied. First, Meyer scored on an error to cut the New Brockton lead to 10-7 and then Walker scored on an RBI single from Allie Booth to cut the lead further to 10-8. Barron’s sacrifice fly drove Mileigh Long home to cut the deficit to one run. The Lady Gamecocks managed to secure the win, earning the third out on the very next batter.

Meyer went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, one RBI and two runs, while Booth went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run. Long scored tow runs, as well. Walker pitched two innings and struck out one batter, while giving up one hit and no earned runs. Bella Maulden pitched three and 1/3 innings and retired one batter along with giving up five hits and two earned runs. Barron gave up no hits or runs in her 2/3 of an inning pitched.

Gabriella Eubanks led New Brockton, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs. Mackenzie Jones pitched six and 2/3 innings and struck out two batters along with giving up 10 hits and just one earned run.