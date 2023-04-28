It’s official, JCA has a new director Published 7:30 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

On Saturday, Brenda Campbell officially handed the keys to the Johnson Center for Arts over to Andrea Pack who will now take the reins of leadership for the local arts center.

On behalf of the Johnson Center for the Arts Board of Directors, Ginny Hamm, board chair, expressed deep appreciation for Campbell’s service and contributions to the residents of Troy and Pike County.

“Brenda has tirelessly worked to ensure that the JCA accomplished and expanded its outreach to the community,” Hamm said. “Her diligence and initiative have truly been felt and observed. We wish her the very best and many hours at the beach. Thank you, Brenda.”

Campbell, who has been director of the JCA for the past three years, said she has enjoyed her time at the Johnson Center.

“I am excited that Andrea will be taking the reins,” Campbell said. “Andrea will do an amazing job.”

Pack grew up in the Lake Norman area of North Carolina (Mooresville) and had an interior design business there for many years before relocating to Troy where her husband found work with Sodexo on the campus at Troy University.

“At the time of our move, I had two young girls and a newborn boy,” Pack said. “They are 11, 8, and 7 years old now and know Troy as home.

“Since living here, I have spent my time as a homeschool parent, teaching several children’s classes, and working part time at the JCA.”

Although Pack wasn’t sure, at first, how to transition her past design career to a small town, a path opened for her.

“Now, thanks to many people I’ve met and worked for here,” I’m ready to put my best foot forward in representing the Johnson Center to the community and sharing my own talents, with full knowledge that this institution is here due to the vision of its founding members, the voluntary sacrifices from its board members, its past directors and the citizens of Troy who have supported our mission to bring the arts into our community.”