Former Trojan Kanorris Davis to participate in football camp

Former professional football player Dimetrio Tyson will be holding a free football camp in Elba this Saturday and now, former Troy linebacker Kanorris Davis will be taking part in the camp.

Davis, a Perry, Ga., native, was a star linebacker at Troy earning All-Sun Belt honors in 2011. He ended his Troy career with 207 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, five sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

He went on to be signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent of the NFL and then also played for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.

Also joining Tyson and Davis at the football camp will be former Jacksonville State offensive guard Tori Mobley. Mobley earned All-Conference honors at Jacksonville State and went on to play for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL.

Tyson was an All-Conference defensive lineman at Jacksonville State and played for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL before going on to play in the Arena Football League (AFL), where he won an Arena Bowl. Tyson coached at both his alma mater Elba and Opp High School as a defensive line coach for a number of years and now does personal training for young defensive linemen in the area.

The free football camp is for defensive linemen and edge rushers in grades seven through 12, beginning at 9 a.m. at Miller Memorial Stadium in Elba. Those that wish to take part must register online, at https://tinyurl.com/4r348xbw.