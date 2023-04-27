TroyFest 2023 just a day away Published 7:46 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

The countdown to the 2023 TroyFest Fine Art & Craft Festival has begun.

Troy Fest will get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday and will close at a 5 p.m. and be ready to open again at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Morgan Drinkard, co-chair of TroyFest 2023, said more than 100 artists are registered for the downtown Troy. festival

Somewhere, near and far, artists are packing their creations for show and sale at TroyFest that attracts local residents as well as those from across the state and beyond adjoining states borders.

“The artists’ gallery features painting, pottery, drawing, folk art, jewelry and functional and traditional craft, this year’s festival will have outstanding works of art for everyone,” Drinkard said. “TroyFest can also boast of its scheduled entertainment that features performances by the Southern Baton Company, the Pied Pipers, SheBANG Dance Studio, Guilty Pleasure Band, the Community Band, the Troy University Jazz Band and others.”

“The Johnson Center for the Arts, in partnership with the Charles Henderson Child Healthcare Center and ArtSPARK will feature activities for the children,” Drinkard said. “And, with more than 15 food vendors, TroyFest will have festival food favorites from all across the South.”

TroyFest has something for everyone but the main focus of the festival is the arts. With more than 100 artists from throughout Alabama and neighboring states on and around the square on festival days, there will be something and more for every and anyone who appreciates the arts, Drinkard said.