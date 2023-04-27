Congratulations to the 2023 TroyFest student art winners

By Jaine Treadwell

Troy Fest Student Art Competition

2023 Winners

 

Category Grades K-3 Drawing: 

1st – Emory Drinkard – Art by the Tracks 

2nd – Elias McCloud – Boys and Girls Club 

3rd – Caroline Green – TES 

 

Painting: 

1st – Journi Jones – TES 

2nd – Angelynn Brogdon – CHCHC 

3rd – Lauren Floyd – PLAS 

 

Printmaking: 

1st – Carter Norris – Boys and Girls Club 

2nd – Antonio Robertson- Boys and Girls Club 

3rd – Charlie Pack – TES 

 

Mixed Media: 

1st – Gideon Rogers – PLAS 

2nd – Harmonee Harris – TES 

3rd – Rossi Ratcliffe- PLAS 

 

Sculpture: 

1st – Hailey Frame – TES 

2nd – Aiden Dates – TES 

3rd – Evie Pack – CHCHC 

 

Grade K-3 BEST OF SHOW – GREY DYKES (mixed media flower) – TES – Jennifer Lindsey

 

Category Grades 4-6

Drawing: 

1st – Layla Moultry – TES 

2nd – Kiera Alexander – PLAS 

3rd – Mary Allen Pennington- PLAS 

 

Painting: 

1st – Maggie Hegler – Art by the Tracks 

2nd – Na’Ryah Starks – TES 

3rd – Riley Grant – Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group 

 

Printmaking: 

1st – Jamal Williams – TES 

2nd – Aubrey Pearison- Boys and Girls Club 

3rd – Ella Rhodes- TES 

Mixed Media: 

1st – Logan Ogleclark – TES 

2nd – Alex Deloney- PLAS 

3rd – Chloe-Grace Crocker – CHCHC 

 

Sculpture: 

1st – Mary Alice Medeiros – TES 

2nd – Emma Kate Prendergast – TES 

3rd – Miley Berry – Pike County Homeschool Co-op 

 

Photography

1st – Emma Kate Pendergast – TES 

2nd – Mary Alice Medeiros – TES 

 

Grade 4-6 BEST OF SHOW – Charlie Jo Moran (cake sculpture) – CHCHC – Andrea Pack

 

Category Grades 7-9

 

Drawing:                                                      Photography: 

1st – Adilynn Ryan – CHHS                      1st – Auston Sharp – Pike County Homeschool Group 2nd – Jesus Sanchez – CHHS      2nd – Brea Swindall- CHMS  

3rd – Jesus Sanchez – CHHS                    3rd – Jalaysia Stringer – CHHS 

 

Painting:                                                      Computer Image: 

1st – Adilynn Ryan – CHHS                      1st – Jalaysia Stringer – CHHS 

2nd – Allyssa Anderson –                        2nd – Jude Nicholson- Tupper Lightfoot

          Art by the Tracks                                      Memorial Library Homeschool Group 

3rd – Abbie Parrish CHMS 

 

Printmaking: No Entires 

 

Mixed Media: 

1st – Abbie Parrish – CHMS 

2nd – Lydia Itson – Banks Middle 

3rd – Makayla Powell- GHS 

 

Sculpture: 

1st – Connor Bass – Banks Middle 

2nd – Azaria Croswell – Banks Middle 

 

Grades 7-9 BEST OF SHOW – Kyleigh Arnold (Mixed Media) – CHHS- Karvarus Moore

 

Category Grades 10-12

Drawing:                                                      Photography:

1st – Isabelle Priori – CHHS                     1st – Ashley Holbert – CHHS                                               2nd – Ashley Chen – CHHS                       2nd – Nicholas Slobodchikoff- CHHS                               3rd – Alyssa Hiersche – PCHS                 3rd – Jesall Patel – CHHS 

 

Painting:                                                      Computer Image: 

1st – Bennett Holmes – CHHS                1st – Heather Gladwell – 

                                                                                 Pike County Homeschool Co-op 

2nd – RaNya Pollard – CHHS 

3rd – Fatemeh Barati – CHHS 

 

Printmaking: No Enties 

 

Mixed Media: 

1st – Nattalye Hughes – PCHS 

2nd – Kaidyn Hazel – PCHS 

3rd – Jaden Williams – GHS 

 

Sculpture: 

1st – Kaidyn Hazel – PCHS 

2nd – LaCarla Smith – PCHS 

3rd – Lucie Hill – GHS 

 

Grade 10-12 BEST OF SHOW – Nicholas Slobodchikoff (color photo) – 

                                                                        CHHS- Karvarus Moore

 

Jean Lake Scholarship Winner – Marie-Victoire Gallie – CHHS $1000 Award – Sponsored by the Troy Arts Council

 

Charles Adams Memorial Scholarship Winner – Hannah Sparrow – CHHS

 

$500 Award – Sponsored by TroyFest

