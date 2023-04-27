Congratulations to the 2023 TroyFest student art winners
Published 10:59 am Thursday, April 27, 2023
Troy Fest Student Art Competition
2023 Winners
Category Grades K-3 Drawing:
1st – Emory Drinkard – Art by the Tracks
2nd – Elias McCloud – Boys and Girls Club
3rd – Caroline Green – TES
Painting:
1st – Journi Jones – TES
2nd – Angelynn Brogdon – CHCHC
3rd – Lauren Floyd – PLAS
Printmaking:
1st – Carter Norris – Boys and Girls Club
2nd – Antonio Robertson- Boys and Girls Club
3rd – Charlie Pack – TES
Mixed Media:
1st – Gideon Rogers – PLAS
2nd – Harmonee Harris – TES
3rd – Rossi Ratcliffe- PLAS
Sculpture:
1st – Hailey Frame – TES
2nd – Aiden Dates – TES
3rd – Evie Pack – CHCHC
Grade K-3 BEST OF SHOW – GREY DYKES (mixed media flower) – TES – Jennifer Lindsey
Category Grades 4-6
Drawing:
1st – Layla Moultry – TES
2nd – Kiera Alexander – PLAS
3rd – Mary Allen Pennington- PLAS
Painting:
1st – Maggie Hegler – Art by the Tracks
2nd – Na’Ryah Starks – TES
3rd – Riley Grant – Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group
Printmaking:
1st – Jamal Williams – TES
2nd – Aubrey Pearison- Boys and Girls Club
3rd – Ella Rhodes- TES
Mixed Media:
1st – Logan Ogleclark – TES
2nd – Alex Deloney- PLAS
3rd – Chloe-Grace Crocker – CHCHC
Sculpture:
1st – Mary Alice Medeiros – TES
2nd – Emma Kate Prendergast – TES
3rd – Miley Berry – Pike County Homeschool Co-op
Photography:
1st – Emma Kate Pendergast – TES
2nd – Mary Alice Medeiros – TES
Grade 4-6 BEST OF SHOW – Charlie Jo Moran (cake sculpture) – CHCHC – Andrea Pack
Category Grades 7-9
Drawing: Photography:
1st – Adilynn Ryan – CHHS 1st – Auston Sharp – Pike County Homeschool Group 2nd – Jesus Sanchez – CHHS 2nd – Brea Swindall- CHMS
3rd – Jesus Sanchez – CHHS 3rd – Jalaysia Stringer – CHHS
Painting: Computer Image:
1st – Adilynn Ryan – CHHS 1st – Jalaysia Stringer – CHHS
2nd – Allyssa Anderson – 2nd – Jude Nicholson- Tupper Lightfoot
Art by the Tracks Memorial Library Homeschool Group
3rd – Abbie Parrish CHMS
Printmaking: No Entires
Mixed Media:
1st – Abbie Parrish – CHMS
2nd – Lydia Itson – Banks Middle
3rd – Makayla Powell- GHS
Sculpture:
1st – Connor Bass – Banks Middle
2nd – Azaria Croswell – Banks Middle
Grades 7-9 BEST OF SHOW – Kyleigh Arnold (Mixed Media) – CHHS- Karvarus Moore
Category Grades 10-12
Drawing: Photography:
1st – Isabelle Priori – CHHS 1st – Ashley Holbert – CHHS 2nd – Ashley Chen – CHHS 2nd – Nicholas Slobodchikoff- CHHS 3rd – Alyssa Hiersche – PCHS 3rd – Jesall Patel – CHHS
Painting: Computer Image:
1st – Bennett Holmes – CHHS 1st – Heather Gladwell –
Pike County Homeschool Co-op
2nd – RaNya Pollard – CHHS
3rd – Fatemeh Barati – CHHS
Printmaking: No Enties
Mixed Media:
1st – Nattalye Hughes – PCHS
2nd – Kaidyn Hazel – PCHS
3rd – Jaden Williams – GHS
Sculpture:
1st – Kaidyn Hazel – PCHS
2nd – LaCarla Smith – PCHS
3rd – Lucie Hill – GHS
Grade 10-12 BEST OF SHOW – Nicholas Slobodchikoff (color photo) –
CHHS- Karvarus Moore
Jean Lake Scholarship Winner – Marie-Victoire Gallie – CHHS $1000 Award – Sponsored by the Troy Arts Council
Charles Adams Memorial Scholarship Winner – Hannah Sparrow – CHHS
$500 Award – Sponsored by TroyFest