Brundidge Library celebrates culture and heritage Published 7:49 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

When do you get a chance to visit six countries without getting on a jet for weeks on end? When do kids have the opportunity to grab a passport and start an adventure?

Such chances presented themselves to the youngsters who attended the “Celebrating Culture and Heritage” event at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge on Saturday.

“Seeing the large flag displayed for a country, along with beautiful clothing, jewelry and photos took the ‘travelers’ along with their ‘travel guide’ to that person’s home country,” said Theresa Trawick, library director. “Since the ‘traveler’ got to spend some one-on-one time with each country’s representative, who is a Troy University international student, and could ask questions, wonderful exchanges took place and made for fun learning.”

Trawick said some of the children were given beautiful beaded headbands as a reminder of the country they visited

At the end of the tour, “travelers” returned home to Brundidge and were greeted by Evelyn Flournoy, the library’s local history and genealogy assistant, and Lois Robinson, a retired teacher and historian.

From them, the travelers learned facts about the Brundidge African American community.

Trawick expressed appreciation to the Troy University Center for International Programs, Lois Robinson and the City of Brundidge for making it possible for ‘Tupper” to present to the program “Celebrating Culture and Heritage.”