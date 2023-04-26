Troy women’s basketball adds transfer guard Published 11:51 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Just weeks after adding a transfer from Georgia State, the Troy Trojans women’s basketball team has added transfer guard Leilani Guion, as well.

Guion is transferring to Troy from Eastern Florida State College, where she earned all-state and all-conference honors last season, averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds an 3.6 assists per game as her school won a region championship.

“I have watched Leilani progress throughout her basketball career at Eastern Florida State College, where she led her team to its first region championship this season,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “She has continued to develop and mature as a player, as well as a leader. Her hunger to be great, coupled with her natural athletic ability, will make her a special player at Troy.”

Guion, is an Orlando, Fla., native that helped guide Eastern Florida State College to an NJCAA Final Four appearance this past season. At five-foot-10-inches, Guoin was named Region VIIII Tournament MVP.

On April 18, Georgia State transfer Zay Dyer also announced her decision to transfer to Troy.