Ranch Rodeo Friday & Saturday at Cattleman Park Published 6:37 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Cowboys, aka cowhands, are coming off the farms, near and far, to compete in the Pike County Cattlemen’s Ranch Rodeo Friday and Saturday nights at Cattleman Park.

The Ranch Rodeo will fill the Cattleman Park arena with ropin’, rastlin’ and belly laughs that will be long remembered as an especially fun night at the rodeo, said Pike County Cattleman Dick Barnett.

“A Ranch Rodeo is different from a traditional rodeo in that a Ranch Rodeo tests skills that are actually used on a working ranch” Barnett said. “In a traditional rodeo, the cowboys compete in ridin’ and ropin’ events.

The Pike County Cattleman’s Ranch Rodeo will feature team branding, team penning and team wild cow milking and team pasture roping.

Bronc riding is the only event that features one team member.

The team with the highest total score is the winner, and there are no “sore” losers at a Ranch Rodeo.

At 5 pm. Saturday, the Ranch Rodeo will feature a version of the kids’ Western Festival with a variety of games related to the Old West, including cattle ropin’, target shootin’ and mutton bustin’.

Friday night gates open at 5 p.m. The Ranch Rodeo is at 7 p.m.

Saturday night, gates open at 4 p.m. and the Western Festival for kids is at 5 p.m. The Ranch Rodeo is at 7 p.m.

The Western Festival is included in the Ranch Rodeo tickets. Tickets are $15. Kids, ages 12 and under are admitted free.