PCHS, CHHS earn Tuesday softball wins Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs earned a 14-3 win over Class 5A’s Eufaula Lady Tigers on Tuesday.

Pike County earned two runs in the first inning, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and capped it off with a four-run seventh inning.

Amity White led the Lady Dawgs in the dominant win, going 4-for-5 at the plate with a triple and a double, while Ky Wilkerson went 4-for-5 with two doubles. Mikahla Griffin also went 4-for-5 for PCHS.

Abigail Griffin pitched five innings and struck out five batters, while giving up no earned runs. Wilkerson also struck out six batters in two innings pitched.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans also picked up a resounding 17-8 win over the Highland Home Flying Squadron on Tuesday, as well. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved up due to the threat of rain.

Olivia Kirkpatrick, Jada Jones and Molly Garrett had big days at the plate for CHHS. Kirkpatrick went 3-for-5 with a double, six RBIs and three runs, while Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Jones went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and four runs. Janazia Cantlow also went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs. Camille Lewis, Mileah Ward and KK Hobdy each earned two hits, as well.

Hannah Sparrow picked up the win in the circle, striking out five batters and giving up four hits and three earned runs in four innings pitched. Garrett also pitched three innings and retired six batters along with giving up three hits and no earned runs.