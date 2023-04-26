New exhibit opens at Troy University’s International Arts Center Published 6:37 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

A new exhibit at Troy University’s International Arts Center features the paintings, installations, and mixed media drawings of Croatian American artist Zdenko Krtić.

A reception honoring the artist and the exhibit, “afterglow,” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. Refreshments will be served. The exhibition will be on display until Aug. 27 in the IAC Foyer Gallery. At the artist reception a collaborative installation piece by Krtić and TROY students from the Department of Art and Design will also be revealed.

The work from “afterglow” is born out of Krtić’s studio practice that examines the potential of drawing and painting, and the shifting status they hold within a contemporary art context. The nature of representation and mark-making are explored through intersections of painting and photography. It is on this stage where values of spontaneity and immediacy are contrasted with prolonged meditation and gradual change. What remains of this daily play-grind becomes a spent light with its associated afterglow, still brimming with potential.

“Krtić’s work is explorative, full of texture, space, colors, all within a dream-like context,” said Carrie Jaxon, IAC Director and Curator. “His exhibition ‘afterglow’ pulls in the viewer to ponder how the artist applies his daily practice of drawing and creating to produce in-depth, layered, and beautiful multi-media artworks. The International Arts Center is honored to have this beautiful collection of artwork on display throughout our summer season. Krtić’s unique artwork supports our mission to display a wide variety of inspiring artwork to our community and students.”

Krtić maintains studios in Zagreb, Crotia and in Auburn, Ala., where he currently resides. In his work, he explores the intersections of memory, natural history, built environments, weathering and other natural phenomena. His work has been exhibited in museums and galleries across the country and abroad and is found in many public and private collections.

“It seems as if transformation, adaptation, and resilience have always been part of my identity both as an immigrant and later a naturalized citizen,” Krtić said. “We all share these challenges of change since everyone’s life is marked by transitions.”

Krtić has received many grants and awards, including the Alabama State Council on the Arts Fellowship and an Excellence in Research Award from Auburn University. He has completed three visiting artists residencies at the prestigious American Academy in Rome, Italy. His work has been commissioned and recognized by CNN as part of two special online editorial features: “911-Ten Years After” and “Power.” Alongside his studio practice, Krtić has been raising a family, tending a garden and teaching studio art at Auburn University.