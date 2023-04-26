McClure, Grady add college offers Published 11:13 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Both Charles Henderson’s Zion Grady and Goshen’s Jamauri McClure added big-time college scholarship offers on April 25.

Grady, a five-star rated edge, earned an offer from the University of Michigan, which is one of many the 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound incoming junior has earned. Grady, who is currently the No. 1-rated prospect in the State of Alabama for the Class of 2025, already holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Troy, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and many others.

In 2022, Grady earned All-State, All-Messenger and Class 5A Lineman of the Year honors after tallying 109 tackles, 32 tackles-for-loss and 20 sacks as Charles Henderson finished state runner-up in 5A.

McClure also added his first SEC offer on April 25, from Ole Miss. McClure, a 5-foot-10-inch, 190-pound running back, now holds offers from schools like Troy, Ole Miss, Toledo, Miami (OH), UAB and Western Michigan.

In 2022, McClure earned All-Messenger and All-State honors as he tallied more than 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground along with 354 yards and seven touchdowns receiving. McClure was also a starter on defense and returned kicks for the Eagles as Goshen improved from just one win over the previous two years combined to six wins in 2022.