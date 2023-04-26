Jayden Spearman commits to ESCC Published 12:39 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

This week, Charles Henderson senior Jayden Spearman committed to continue to his basketball career at Enterprise State Community College.

Spearman committed to ESCC over offers from other schools like Bevill State Community College in Jasper and Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City.

“When I went to (ESCC) on a visit, the coach showed me around the school and I met the president and I think it was a really good atmosphere,” Spearman said of his decision. “They have a good program there and it’s closer to (Troy) than the other schools.”

Spearman was also impressed with ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams, who has been at the helm of the ESCC Boll Weevils for more than a decade. While he’s spent the majority of that time as both the men’s and women’s basketball coach, he will enter 2023-2024 focusing just on the men’s side of things.

“He’s a really good coach,” Spearman said of Williams. “He’s been coaching the girls and boys, so now he gets to just focus on the boys and I think we’ll be even better and stronger this year.”

Spearman’s former high school teammate, Cody Youngblood, is also on the ESCC basketball team.

“I’m glad to be able to be around Cody again,” Spearman said. “We played in high school together and he was one of my favorite teammates. We just want to work and get better every day.”

Spearman finished up his senior season earning All-State and All-Messenger honors, along with capturing the Class 5A Student Athlete Achievement Award, as the Trojans made it to the 5A State Championship Game.

“This senior year was one of my best years in high school,” Spearman emphasized. “We were able to get to the state championship and even though we didn’t win it, it was a great experience.”

Along with excelling on the court, Spearman said he’s focused on graduating from ESCC before moving on to play at a four-year college.

“I just want to graduate with my degree and be the best version of myself I can be,” he said. “I want to stay on top of my grades and make sure I graduate.”