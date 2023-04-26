Former CHHS star Jonathon Carter embracing role at South Alabama Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The life of a walk-on college football player can be difficult but Troy native Jonathon Carter has embraced the challenge as a member of the South Alabama Jaguars football team.

Carter was a star running back at Charles Henderson, totaling 729 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as a senior. After high school, Carter decided to attend South Alabama.

“I’ve wanted to go there since my 10th grade year in high school,” Carter recalled. “I liked the athletics – especially the football and track teams – and academically, their engineering and sports management programs were really good.”

In August of last season, Carter joined the football team as a preferred walk on (PWO) and said the Jags welcomed him with open arms.

“It’s been really good,” Carter said of his time at USA. “They really took me in and made it feel like family. My coaches, my teammates, all took me in. I love all of my coaches.”

During the spring, Carter has continued to make the most of all of his opportunities on the field.

“The spring went really well,” Carter emphasized. “Most of my reps were with the second team offense and I felt very comfortable in the offense, working with the quarterbacks, executing the plays and just focusing on getting better going into fall camp.”

During South Alabama’s spring game, Carter was able to find the end-zone, as well, scoring a receiving touchdown.

“The spring game went really well, too,” he said. “It was supposed to rain but it held off, so we had a good turnout. It was a new feeling to me, being able to play in front of a big crowd like that. The band showed up and the fans showed up, so it was really great.”

Carter, who is working towards a degree in sports management, said he’s focused on getting on the field as a redshirt freshman in 2023.

“My goal for next year is to get on the field, especially on special teams,” he continued. “I also want to find a way on the field as a running back, as well, and just keep improving myself.”