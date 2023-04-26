Brundidge’s Jaidyn Wilson enters transfer portal Published 11:38 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Troy University receiver Jaidyn Wilson announced on April 22 that he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Wilson, a native of Brundidge, was a star player at Pike County High School – where he played quarterback – and started his college career at Lakeland University in Wisconsin. As a freshman, Wilson played in six games and completed 11-of-28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown. Wilson then transferred to Southwest Mississippi Community College before transferring to Troy, where he moved to receiver.

At this year’s T-Day game, Wilson compiled three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Wilson also earned Scout Player of the Week multiple times at Troy in 2022.

“First off, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game,” Wilson said via social media. “I’m thankful that Troy gave me the opportunity to grow as a person and a player. The relationships I’ve made with some of the players and staff won’t be forgotten. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.”

Wilson’s brother, Ian Foster, was an All-State star for Pike County this past season and signed with Marshall University earlier this year.