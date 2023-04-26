Bible Reading Marathon begins Monday Published 6:33 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The 2023 Bible Reading Marathon is set to begin at 6 a.m. Monday, May 1, at the Gazebo in downtown Troy.

The Bible Reading Marathon will begin with Genesis: 1:1 – “In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth” and will continue through Revelation 22:21: “The grace of our Lord, Jesus Christ, be with you all. Amen.”

The 2023 Bible Reading Marathon is held each year with the knowledge that “My Word…shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.” Isaiah 55:11,” said Linda Adams of the hosting Salem –Troy Baptist Association.

The 2023 Bible Reading Marathon will close at noon on Thursday, May 4, at the National Day of Prayer Observance Ceremony on the square in downtown Troy.

Adams said readers are invited to participate in the 2023 Bible Reading Marathon.

“Individual and churches are invited to participate,” Adams said. “Individuals are asked to read in 15-minute segments while groups are invited to sign up for blocks of time.”

“The Bible Reading Marathon will begin with Genesis 1:1 and be read for 16 hours.”

The scheduled reading times are 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the following day’s reading beginning where the reading concluded the night before.

On Thursday, the Bible reading will begin at 6 a.m. and conclude at noon. Everyone is then invited to participate in the closing of the Bible Reading Marathon and the National Day of Prayer Ceremony.

According to the 15-minute Bible Reading schedule, 64 readers are needed Monday-Wednesday and 24 readers on Thursday.

Those who would like to reserve a time to read or assisting in other ways may call the Salem-Troy Association at 334-566-1538.