Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Obituaries Published 7:12 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Linda Ann Jordan Turner

Linda Ann Jordan Turner, age 78, a lifelong resident of Pike County, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A graveside service was held Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Minister Jack Walters officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Marcus Sanders, Logan Stewart, Chad Jordan, Jamie Jordan, and Scott Jordan. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Mrs. Turner has roots planted deep and wide spanning all the bounds of Pike County. She told tales full of fun from Josie across to Linwood down to Spring Hill and all the way back to the heart of grocery commerce at Ingram’s Curb Market in downtown Troy. She was a friendly staple at the Curb Market for more than 25 years, running the store, making friends, and even sharing some of her best recipes. Before her time at the Curb Market, she invested 20 years with Alatex shirt factory in Troy.

Even her free time was busy. She was a renowned genealogist, tracking her family’s history all the way back to the 1700s. She called upon family members for accompaniment to faraway cemeteries and estranged family reunions, all of which proved to be memory-making adventures. Mrs. Turner didn’t have to be traveling for excitement either. Time alone in Memaw’s kitchen was inciteful and memorable. She could pat a perfect biscuit, then serve it up with bacon and grits and a glass of buttermilk. She whipped-up all things wonderful and coconut and satisfied special requests for English pea dumplins. But most often, Mrs. Turner vowed that a KitchenAid mixer and “sunny and 70°F” were the best kept secrets to a successful pound cake and that there was no good use for sweet milk. She kept acres of beautiful flowers, with a special knack for growing roses and daylilies. Mrs. Turner was timeless, classic black and white, country cool splashed with a little fizzle for life, just like the peanuts in her Coke.

Mrs. Turner is survived by her children, Wayne Turner (Donna) and Tonya Stewart (Wayne); grandchildren, Ashley Turner Sanders (Marcus), Regan Stewart, Logan Stewart (Katharine), and Lawson Stewart (Olivia); great-grandchildren, Parker Sanders, Collins Stewart, and Holly James Stewart; brothers, Conley Jordan (Charlene) and Melvin Jordan (Terrie); her lifelong friend and family member, Brenda Sue Hooks; and her beloved chihuahua, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Turner; parents, Delmer and Audrey McLendon Jordan; and her brother, Jimmy Jordan.

Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turner family.

Phyllis Dowana Adams Jordan

Phyllis Dowana Adams Jordan, age 67, a lifelong resident of Pike County, Alabama, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, following a well-fought battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Cary Maulden officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery (Brundidge) with David Adams, Kevin Adams, Lance Johnson, Drew Taylor, Drew Adams, and Gage Adams serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh McWaters, Jonah McWaters, and Chris Williams. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Dowana was the epitome of a true fighter. She lost her biological mother at a very young age of five. In her early 20s, five years after giving birth to her son, Darrin, Dowana suffered a debilitating stroke and was told she would never be able to walk or talk again. To prove her toughness, Dowana overcame the obstacles of her stroke and worked many hard years at Fruit of the Loom, Ansel, KW Container and Don Walkers Western Wear. Then in 2021, she received the dreaded word of her pancreatic cancer diagnosis. She took multiple rounds of chemo and radiation, and outlived her eight-month prognosis by an additional 10 months. She was definitely a fighter and always told Darrin, “Adams’ are made different, we’re tough.” She proved her toughness through many aspects of her life and even though she had many trials along the way, she never let it bring her down or lose her faith. She was positive, cheerful, funny, witty and was always her two grandkids biggest cheerleader. She was the best gift giver, a great cook and an immaculate housekeeper. She loved to get out and go and it didn’t matter if it was an all-nighter Black Friday shopping excursion, a trip to Disney World, or a quick weekend beach trip. She fought hard to enjoy her life to the fullest despite her obstacles and she loved her family whole-heartedly.

Ms. Jordan is survived by her son, Darrin Johnson (Jeanette); grandchildren, Lance Johnson (Payton) and Abby Johnson (Drew Taylor); brothers, Mark Adams (Terri) and Mike Golden (Sheree); sister, Katie McWaters (Wendell); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, D.L. Adams; mothers, Francis Adams and Katie Adams; and brothers, Lawrence Adams, David Adams, and Kennion Adams.

Flowers will be accepted, or charitable contributions can be made in her honor to the Nikkie Mitchell Foundation (PO Box 68305 Nashville, TN 37206) or to the American Cancer Society (PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jordan family.

Tamara Gralheer Jones

Tamara Gralheer Jones, age 65, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at her residence surrounded by family. A celebration of life was held Tuesday, April 25 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Will Jordan officiating. Fellowship with the family followed the service at the funeral home.

Upon graduating from Enterprise High School, Tamara enrolled at Troy State University and was a member of the Sound of the South and worked for TSU Radio. Through her involvement in the band, she met her husband Charlie. When they married, they moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and then to Houston, Texas. They moved their family to Troy in 1988, where they made their home for the past 34 years. Tamara worked at Troy University until January 2021 when she retired as the Assistant Dean of First Year Studies and Student Success after 32 years. Her joy through her career was gained through the relationships she created with her students.

Tamara enjoyed cheering on the Trojans with a group of friends she and Charlie met through their children’s involvement with the Sound of the South. This group, affectionately called the Parental Units (PUs), fed many band members after home games and traveled many miles to cheer on the band, as well as the football team. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time with those who called her Grandma and crafting.

Tamara is survived by her husband of 43 years, Charlie; daughter Tori (Tony) Norris, and son Christopher Jones; grandchildren Anniston Jones, Landon Jones, Braden Norris and Andrew Norris, sister Teryan Clark, brothers Blane (Marianne) Gralheer, Bryan (Sharon) Gralheer and Brent (Renee) Gralheer, sister in law Ann Curry and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen & Lois Gralheer and sister Teena Miller.

The family wishes to extend many thanks to the staff of Enhabit Home Health & Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the Montgomery Cancer Center (4145 Carmichael Road, Montgomery, AL 36106). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.

Pauline Henderson Bell

Pauline Henderson Bell, age 89, a longtime resident of Troy, Alabama, was called to eternal rest Monday, April 24, 2023. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Riley Lynch officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Bell was born in Cedarsville, Alabama, a quaint neighborhood just a stones-throw from the Fleetwood Community. She graduated as valedictorian of her Luverne High School class, made her way to Troy, and secured a bookkeeper’s position at F & M Bank. She was a friendly face in the financial community for many years, and later retired as a manager with Security Finance Company. Mrs. Bell was a valuable member of the Troy Women’s Club and Troy Garden Club.

Mrs. Bell was the image of a true Southern Lady, always with her best foot forward and full of charm. She had an affection for children, drawn to their happy and simple outlooks on life, and was most proud to be a grandmother and great-grandmother who they lovingly called Pauline.

Mrs. Bell is survived by her daughter, Lisa Boutwell (John Fredrick Newman); grandson, Lee Boutwell (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Isabella LeAnn Boutwell and Colie Austin Boutwell; and brother, James Rudolph Henderson (Judy). She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Bell; and parents, Monroe and Nell Warren Henderson.

The family wishes to extend many heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center and Southern Care Hospice for their compassionate and attentive care. Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.