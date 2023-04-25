Pre-registration ending for upcoming Kickball Tournament Published 11:22 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

On April 29, the Troy Recreation Center Soccer Field will play host to the Kicking For A Cause Kickball Tournament.

The tournament, which is hosted by the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center and Troy Resilience Project along with the City of Troy Parks and Recreation, is available for teams of a minimum of six people aged 13 years old and up. The cost is $150 per adult team and there is a minimum of six players per team and maximum of 10 players.

Along with the kickball tournament there will be food trucks, face painting, a bounce house and a raffle basket. The address to the soccer field is 601 Enzor Road in Troy. Pre-registration for the event closes on April 26.

For more information, call (334) 670-0487.