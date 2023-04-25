Owen Wayne Lewis Memorial Ride/Walk Saturday Published 7:14 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The inaugural Owen Wayne Lewis Memorial Ride/Walk will be from 8 until 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, on the Troy University Quad.

Riders will have the option of five routes, the T-Rex Tour of 64 miles; The Stegosaurus Stomp, 45 miles; Triceratops Trek, 34 miles, the Raptor Ride, 1.2 miles laps around campus and the Little T-Rex Ride which is designated for the littlest riders just learning to ride their balance bikes.

The longer distances will follow routes through Troy and the rolling terrain within Pike County.

Appropriate measures will be taken to provide the safety of all riders.

Last April 28, Heather and Onick Lewis, professors at Troy University, lost their two-year old son, Owen, unexpectedly to Lymphocytic Myocarditis.

Owens’ parents were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Troy community and knew they wanted to give back in some way. Owen and his dad, Onick enthusiastic bikers, Owen on his balance bike and his dad on his big bike. So, Heather Lewis said it didn’t take long for them to realize that they would do so through the creation of O’s Cool Bike Foundation.

O’s Cool Bike Foundation has two major philanthropic goals: to provide balance bikes to low-income children in southeast Alabama Head-Start facilities through a partnership with OCAP, and to provide scholarships to first-generation college students at Troy University majoring in social work, human services, hospitality, tourism, or event management.

Funds raised from the ride/walk will enable O’s Cool Bike Foundation to donate more bikes and helmets to area low-income children and to fund the Lewis’ scholarships at Troy University.

For more information about O’s Cool Bike Foundation, visit the foundation’s website at www.oscoolbikefoundation.org.