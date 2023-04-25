Lady Patriots top 5A Carroll Published 8:55 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

On Monday, the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots celebrated Senior Night by picking up a 9-6 win over Class 5A’s Carroll Lady Eagles at home.

After Carroll took a 4-2 lead in the third inning, PLAS rallied to score seven straight runs in the fifth and sixth innings to earn a 9-4 lead.

First, senior Bella Maulden hit an RBI single that drove Allie Booth home to cut the Carroll lead to one run in the bottom of the fifth, and then Riley Burkett hit an RBI double into center field that drove both Mileigh Long and Yaley McLendon home for the go-ahead run to give PLAS a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tera Walker and Gracie Smith scored on an error and then Maulden drove in Allie Booth on a bunt and senior Emily Bryan drove in another run from Joy Schwarte to put the Lady Pats up 9-4.

Carroll attempted a late rally in the seventh inning as Mykayla Worley hit an inside-the-park home run that also drove another runner home to cut the Pike lead to 9-6 but that was as close as the Lady Eagles would get.

Walker finished the night 2-for-3 at the plate with a run, while Bryan went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Maulden went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Meyer also went 2-for-2 at the plate, while Booth scored two runs.

Maulden pitched three innings and fanned two batters, while giving up eight hits and four earned runs. Alissa Barron also pitched four innings and struck out five batters along with giving up four hits and two earned runs.