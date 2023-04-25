ArtSPARK a celebration of the arts Published 7:13 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

ArtSPARK? What is that?

Actually, ArtSPARK has been around for a couple of years. However, the innovative “art spark” will take center stage at TroyFest, April 29 and 30, said Carrie Jaxon, director of Troy University’s International Arts Center (IAC).

“ArtSPARK started as a free children and family program in 2021,” Jaxon said. “The program promotes art as an opportunity for children and their caretakers to engage through art and the creation of art. When held at the IAC, the program offers an art project, created by Andrea Pack, an art scavenger hunt, story and snack time, and outdoor activities including feeding the resident turtles and fish.”

The innovative program is designed for elementary-aged children but all children are welcome to participate.

“The IAC is thrilled to collaborate with the Johnson Center for the Arts (JCA) during TroyFest, to bring ArtSPARK to the central scene of downtown Troy,” Jaxon said. “Together, it is our mission to promote and celebrate the arts in our community, with this exciting festival being a wonderful opportunity to come together.”

ArtSPARK will be available for children from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at 301 East Walnut in collaboration with JCA.

“We welcome children of all ages and their families to come, create, and be inspired by each other and JCA’s wonderful art exhibitions on display,” Jaxon said.