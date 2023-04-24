Troy wins conference series against Texas State Published 9:50 am Monday, April 24, 2023

After pulling out a dramatic win against Texas State (25-15, 9-8) on April 21, the Troy Trojans (28-13, 10-8) followed up with a resounding 22-5 win on Saturday to secure the Sun Belt Conference series win.

Troy was dominant throughout the game, jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the first inning and claiming a 10-0 lead in the third inning. In the sixth, though, the Trojans exploded to score 10 more runs to leave no doubts.

The Trojans earned an eye-popping 19 hits and 21 RBIs as a team in the win. The Sun Belt’s home run leader Shane Lewis was at it again for the Trojans as he went 3-for-4 at the plate with his 18th homer of the season, five RBIs and three runs. Caleb Bartolero also went 4-for-6 with two doubles, five RBIs and one run, while Clay Stearns went 3-for-5 with a homer, five RBIs and three runs. William Sullivan also hit a double and scored four runs in the win.

Grayson Stewart got the win on the mound, striking out seven batters and giving up four hits and one earned run in six innings pitched.

On Sunday, Texas State managed to avoid the series sweep with a 9-5 win over the Trojans. Texas State took a 4-2 lead into the seventh inning when Trojan Treymayne Cobb Jr. blasted a solo homer to cut the lead to 4-3. In the eighth inning, Bartolero drilled his own two-run home run that put Troy ahead 5-4. With Troy looking to complete the sweep in the ninth inning, the Bobcats rallied to score five runs and avoid the brooms.

After a hot night at the plate on Saturday, no Trojan earned multiple hits on Sunday. Kole Myers hit a home run along with Cobb and Bartolero, while both Lewis and Kavanagh earned doubles.

Ben Thompson took the loss on the mound, giving up one hit and three earned runs along with five strikeouts in three and 2/3 innings pitched. Logan Ross also struck out two batters and gave up five hits with four earned runs in five innings.

Troy gets a break from conference play this week as the Trojans travel to Auburn for a road game on April 25 at 6 p.m.