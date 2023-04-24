Troy University Alumni Association to hold membership drive in May Published 2:59 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

The Troy University National Alumni Association is kicking off its annual “Members in May” campaign on Monday, May 1, at Views Coffee in downtown Troy.

The month-long membership drive is held ever year in an effort to increase membership in the university’s National Alumni Association, as well as the Pike County Alumni Chapter. The kickoff event will run from 8 until 10 a.m. on May 1 at Views Coffee and those that come to join the alumni association – or renew membership – will be treated to a free hot or cold coffee and pastries. The alumni association will also be doing door prizes and there will be Troy University giveaways, as well.

“I just want to encourage all people from Pike County and surrounding areas, and our Troy faculty and staff, to attend this event on May 1,” Troy University Alumni Director Faith Ward said. “It will be a fun time and a time to congregate with fellow Trojans.”

Troy University’s National Alumni Association has a number of new officers this year as Rosemary Elebash is serving as the new President, while Judge Jack Weaver serves as vice president, Steve Sanders is treasurer and Roni Holley is immediate past president. Dawn Railey is currently serving as the Pike County Alumni Chapter’s interim president, as well.

The Pike County Alumni Chapter will be assisting in the membership drive and are in the process of taking applications from students in the county for scholarships. The Pike County Alumni Chapter gives a scholarship each year to a Charles Henderson, Pike Liberal Arts and Goshen senior. The only caveat being that one of the student’s parents must be a member of the alumni association.

Railey said that those scholarships are paid with membership dues to the Pike County Chapter and said that they are looking for more Board of Directors members. The current Pike County Alumni Chapter’s Board of Directors includes Railey, Tracie Davis, Fred Gouge, Amy Jinright, Jennifer Ventress, Donna Brockmann and Heath DeRamus.

The Pike County Chapter will also be hosting its Annual Members Meeting on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Troy University Alumni House.

For more information, contact the Troy University National Alumni Association at (334) 670-3318 or contact Ward at (334) 372-3500. The Pike County Chapter can be found on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067078361997.