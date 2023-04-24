Troy drops conference series to No. 25 Louisiana Published 10:56 am Monday, April 24, 2023

After upsetting No. 25-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (36-13, 16-2) on April 21, the Troy Trojans (30-15-1, 11-6-1) lost the next two games in the series.

In game two, Troy lost 9-2 to Louisiana after going up 2-0 in the third inning. Louisiana scored nine unanswered runs to secure the win.

Jade Sinness hit a homer for Troy and Katie Lively also scored a run. Leanna Johnson (22-6) took the loss in the circle, striking out two batters and giving up six hits and three earned runs. Haley Pittman also gave up two hits and two earned runs with one strikeout in two innings pitched.

With the series tied on Sunday, Louisiana dominated Troy 6-1 to secure the conference series win. For the second straight game, Troy struggled at the plate earning just four hits as a team. Libby Baker earned a home run in the loss for the Trojans’ only run.

Baker also pitched three innings and gave up six hits and six earned runs, while Pittman struck out three batters and gave up three hits with no runs in four innings pitched.

The series win keeps Louisiana in first place of the Sun Belt, while Troy remains fourth place.

Troy is back at home this weekend for another conference series against Georgia Southern. The two sides open the series at 6 p.m. on April 28 followed by a 2 p.m. game on April 29 and a 12:30 p.m. game on April 30.