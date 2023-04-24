Pike Lib, Goshen compete in Elba Tune-Up Tournament Published 9:26 am Monday, April 24, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots and Goshen Lady Eagles traveled to Elba this weekend to compete in the Elba Softball Tune-Up Tournament at Hawkins-Williams Park.

PLAS faced off with Elba in the first game of the tournament and came away with a 7-6 win. PLAS jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first inning and while Elba managed to score five runs in the third and fourth innings, the Lady Patriots were able to hold on for the win.

Allie Booth led PLAS at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, one RBI and two runs, while Emily Bryan went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Julianne Meyer went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Alissa Barron struck out seven batters, while giving up nine hits and six earned runs. Bella Maulden also struck out a batter and gave up one hit and no runs in 2/3 of an inning in the circle. Briann Snyder and Yaley McLendon had a double play on defense.

Destinee Tidwell led Elba at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs. Zaniyah Mitchell struck out a batter and gave up seven hits and seven earned runs in four innings pitched.

Goshen then bested Elba by a score of 8-6. Addie Richburg earned a hit and two RBIs, while Kaci Wilkes, Cheyenne Sneed, Passion Shepherd and Alyssa Pippins each earned an RBI. Wilkes also struck out five batters in the circle. Elba’s Alyssa McFarland had a hit and an RBI in the loss.

Goshen and Pike Lib followed up by battling it out to an 11-11 tie in three innings. For Pike Lib, Booth went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run, while Barron and Riley Burkett each scored two runs. Bryan, Snyder, Meyer, Shelly Stephens and Mileigh Long each scored one run.

Bella Maulden pitched two and 1/3 innings and gave up nine hits and five earned runs, while Barron gave up one hit and no earned runs with one strikeout in 2/3 of an inning pitched. Maulden and Barron had a double play on defense.

Hailey Owens led Goshen at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and a run. Pippins also went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs. Cheyenne Sneed and Haylee Sanford scored two runs, while Wilkes, Owens, Haylee Sneed, Macie McAliley and Emalei Tranum scored one run each.

Pippins pitched two innings and gave up six hits and 10 earned runs, while Wilkes pitched one inning and fanned one batter, while giving up no hits and no earned runs.

Goshen then lost 15-1 to Samson and 20-0 to Daphne on Saturday. Houston Academy went on to win the tournament.