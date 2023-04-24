PCEDC hosts industry appreciation event Published 6:32 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation hosted the Pike County Industry Appreciation Event at Kendall Hall in downtown Troy Thursday night.

“We’re excited to host this reception for our local industries and businesses to show appreciation for their commitment to the PCEDC and recognize the significant impact their involvement has on the growth and development in our community,” PCEDC President Chase Cobb said.

“Any opportunity for our industry and business leaders to come together for an occasion creates new opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and future economic development.”

Cobb said the business of the Pike County Economic Development Corp. has expanded.

“In the recent past, the challenge before the local economic development corporation was to recruit industry. Now, it’s [to recruit] everything.” Cobb said.

The diversity of the industries and businesses represented at the Pike County Industrial Appreciation Event is an indication that Cobb and the board are doing a commendable job of recruitment, said Pike County Commissioner Jimmy Barron. “And, it’s paying off visibly and economically. We appreciate and support their efforts.”

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation is a government agency that promotes business activity and development in the Troy and Pike County areas.

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation was founded in 2010, and is located at 100 Industrial Boulevard in Troy.