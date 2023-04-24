Owen Wayne Lewis Memorial Ride/Walk Saturday

Published 6:35 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Contribiuted Photo Onick and Heather Lewis lost their son, Owen, to Lymphocytic Myocarditis. They started O’s Cool Bikes Foundation in his memory.

The inaugural Owen Wayne Lewis Memorial Ride/Walk is set for 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, on the Troy University’s campus. The staging area for the ride will be the Troy University Quad.

The bike ride or walk event is for participants of all ages and abilities.

Funds raised from this event will provide more balance bikes and helmets to low-income children in southeast Alabama Head-Start facilities through a partnership with OCAP and to fund the Lewis’ scholarships at Troy University.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

To learn more about the foundation or the ride, visit the Owen Wayne Lewis Memorial Ride/Walk website at www.oscoolbikefoundation.org.

More Z-News - Main story

PCEDC hosts industry appreciation event

Ahmad Austin Reception: A Full Palette

Troy University Alumni Association to hold membership drive in May

Troy wins conference series against Texas State

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events