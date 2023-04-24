Owen Wayne Lewis Memorial Ride/Walk Saturday Published 6:35 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

The inaugural Owen Wayne Lewis Memorial Ride/Walk is set for 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, on the Troy University’s campus. The staging area for the ride will be the Troy University Quad.

The bike ride or walk event is for participants of all ages and abilities.

Funds raised from this event will provide more balance bikes and helmets to low-income children in southeast Alabama Head-Start facilities through a partnership with OCAP and to fund the Lewis’ scholarships at Troy University.

To learn more about the foundation or the ride, visit the Owen Wayne Lewis Memorial Ride/Walk website at www.oscoolbikefoundation.org.