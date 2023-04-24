Lady Rebels split doubleheader with Providence Christian Published 9:17 am Monday, April 24, 2023

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (14-11) split a doubleheader with Class 3A’s Providence Christian Lady Eagles in Dothan on Friday.

Zion Chapel dropped the first game in the series by a score of 7-1. Providence scored six runs in the first two innings and led 7-0 going into the fourth. Zion Chapel’s Madison Meeks scored a run in the bottom of the fifth but that was as close as the Lady Rebels would get on the scoreboard.

Meeks earned a double, while Riley Bannin, Emily Rhodes and Kaylee Hodge each had a hit. Bannin pitched four innings and struck out two batters, while giving up nine hits and two earned runs.

Zion Chapel rebounded to win game two by a score of 9-6. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Lady Rebels tied the score 1-1 in the second and then exploded to score six runs in the third inning to take control of the game.

Meeks led ZCHS at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Aubrey Bassett went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Shea Wambles scored two runs and stole a base, while Bannin, Carlee McAllister and Rhodes scored one run each. Amber Kidd also earned an RBI double.

Sydney Boothe pitched all five innings and struck out two batters, while giving up five hits and five earned runs. Wambles also earned a double play and four putouts on defense.

The Lady Rebels travel to Brundidge on April 27 to face off against Class 3A’s Pike County.