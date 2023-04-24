Brackets revealed for area softball tournaments Published 10:30 am Monday, April 24, 2023

On Monday, the AHSAA released the brackets for the upcoming area softball tournaments throughout the state, beginning on May 1.

Area softball tournaments are double-elimination style tournaments. The winner and runner-up from each area tournament advances to the regional tournament later in May.

In the Class 2A, Area 4 Tournament, a number of teams in The Messenger’s coverage area will be competing in Luverne. In the opening round of the tournament, on May 1, Goshen plays Highland Home at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m., Zion Chapel and Pike Lib play in the first semifinal matchup. In the other semifinal game, host-school Luverne will play the winner of Highland Home and Goshen at 6 p.m. The winner of that contest moves on to play the winner of the ZCHS/PLAS game at 4 p.m. on May 2.

Also on May 2, the losing team from the HHHS/GHS matchup will play the losing team from the ZCHS/PLAS game in the first elimination game. The winner of that game will move on to play the loser of Luverne’s semifinal game at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. Elimination games continue on May 4 until a champion is crowned.

Pike County will travel to Opp for the Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament beginning on May 2. Opp plays New Brockton at 9 a.m. in the first round followed by Pike County meeting Straughn at 11 a.m. The winners of those two games meet at 3 p.m. and the losers of the first round games play at 1 p.m. in the first elimination game. Games continue for the remainder of the day until one team is left.

Charles Henderson travels to Montgomery to compete in the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament at Lagoon Park on May 1. Brewbaker Tech, the No. 1 seed, plays Greenville at 11 a.m. followed by Charles Henderson vs. Holtville at 1 p.m. The winning teams meet at 5 p.m. with the two losing teams meeting an elimination game at 3 p.m. Tournament action continues on May 2.