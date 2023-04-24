Brackets revealed for area softball tournaments

Published 10:30 am Monday, April 24, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

On Monday, the AHSAA released the brackets for the upcoming area softball tournaments throughout the state, beginning on May 1.

Area softball tournaments are double-elimination style tournaments. The winner and runner-up from each area tournament advances to the regional tournament later in May.

In the Class 2A, Area 4 Tournament, a number of teams in The Messenger’s coverage area will be competing in Luverne. In the opening round of the tournament, on May 1, Goshen plays Highland Home at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m., Zion Chapel and Pike Lib play in the first semifinal matchup. In the other semifinal game, host-school Luverne will play the winner of Highland Home and Goshen at 6 p.m. The winner of that contest moves on to play the winner of the ZCHS/PLAS game at 4 p.m. on May 2.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Also on May 2, the losing team from the HHHS/GHS matchup will play the losing team from the ZCHS/PLAS game in the first elimination game. The winner of that game will move on to play the loser of Luverne’s semifinal game at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. Elimination games continue on May 4 until a champion is crowned.

Pike County will travel to Opp for the Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament beginning on May 2. Opp plays New Brockton at 9 a.m. in the first round followed by Pike County meeting Straughn at 11 a.m. The winners of those two games meet at 3 p.m. and the losers of the first round games play at 1 p.m. in the first elimination game. Games continue for the remainder of the day until one team is left.

Charles Henderson travels to Montgomery to compete in the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament at Lagoon Park on May 1. Brewbaker Tech, the No. 1 seed, plays Greenville at 11 a.m. followed by Charles Henderson vs. Holtville at 1 p.m. The winning teams meet at 5 p.m. with the two losing teams meeting an elimination game at 3 p.m. Tournament action continues on May 2.

More Sports

Stallions overcome rash of injuries to remain undefeated

Troy drops conference series to No. 25 Louisiana

Troy wins conference series against Texas State

Pike Lib, Goshen compete in Elba Tune-Up Tournament

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events