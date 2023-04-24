Ahmad Austin Reception: A Full Palette Published 6:28 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

Listening to Ahmad Austin talk about his art is like enjoying a plate of “Pancakes and Syrup” while the band is “Playing Until Midnight” or woofing down “Ketchup and Fries” as a “Midnight Snack.”

Either way, Ahmad Austin’s “palette” is full.

Ahmad Austin was honored with an artist’s reception at the Johnson Center for the Arts Thursday night.

The Birmingham artist’s exhibition, “Rhythm and Youth” fills the JCA Upper Gallery with color and sound.

Sound?

For sure, said JCA Direction Brenda Campbell.

Many of those who attended the artist’s reception said Ahmad Austin’s “Rhythm and Youth” exhibition is not only colorful, it seems to have a rhythmic, youthful voice.

“Rhythm and Youth” is a two-part show and it does have both, rhythm and voice.

“One part focuses on jazz music and the emotions it evokes,” Ahmad Austin said. “The other part concentrates on the humanity and innocence of young African American kids.”

Even though the subject matters are different, viewers will still be able to see a unity within all the paintings, as it relates to the usage of color and texture, all amazingly and beautifully done with a palette knife.

Ahmad Austin’s “Rhythm and Youth” exhibition will close on June 2.

The Johnson Center for the Arts will be open during TroyFest hours, on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.

Regular JCA hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Admission is free.