Troy Baseball rallies to beat Texas State Published 8:57 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

The Troy Trojans (27-12) scored 10 straight runs to pick up a 10-8 Sun Belt Conference baseball win over the Texas State Bobcats (25-14) on Friday.

After the Bobcats went up 4-0 in the first inning, Troy scored 10 straight runs in the next seven innings to go up 10-4. Texas State attempted to rally by scoring four runs in the ninth inning but that was as close as they would get as Troy held on for the conference victory.

Troy’s Kole Myers went 3-for-5 at the plate with one RBI and two runs, while Caleb Bartolero went 2-for-4 and Tremayne Cobb Jr. went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Clay Stearns went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs. The Sun Belt’s current Home Run King also added to his tally with his 17th homer of the season.

Troy’s Brady Fuller picked up his fourth win on the mound as he struck out six batters and gave up seven hits and three earned runs in five innings pitched. Ben Thompson earned his second save of the season, striking out one batter and giving up no hits or runs in his 1/3 of an inning pitched.

Troy and Texas State rematch at Riddle-Pace Field this afternoon at 3 p.m. and close out the series on Sunday at 11 a.m.