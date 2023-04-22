Pike Lib forfeits playoff game Published 8:09 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

Due to an AHSAA rules violation, Pike Liberal Arts School forfeited game one of the school’s Class 2A Playoff series with Cottonwood on April 21.

The Pike Lib Patriots originally swept Cottonwood in the first round series, 2-0, but due to a pitch count violation in game one, the series is now tied 1-1 forcing a deciding game three in the series.

Game three will be held at 1 p.m. this afternoon at Butch Austin Field in Troy. The winning team will advance to the second round of the state playoffs to face 2A’s No. 1-ranked Bayshore Christian next week.