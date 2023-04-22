Pike Lib forfeits playoff game

Published 8:09 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Due to an AHSAA rules violation, Pike Liberal Arts School  forfeited game one of the school’s Class 2A Playoff series with Cottonwood on April 21.

The Pike Lib Patriots originally swept Cottonwood in the first round series, 2-0, but due to a pitch count violation in game one, the series is now tied 1-1 forcing a deciding game three in the series.

Game three will be held at 1 p.m. this afternoon at Butch Austin Field in Troy. The winning team will advance to the second round of the state playoffs to face 2A’s No. 1-ranked Bayshore Christian next week.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

Troy Baseball rallies to beat Texas State

Walk-off homer lifts Troy past No. 25 Louisiana

Trojans fall to Demopolis in first round series

Pike Lib sweeps Cottonwood in 2A State Playoffs

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events