Pike Lib claims series win over Cottonwood Published 4:22 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

Class 2A’s No. 10-ranked Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (20-9) earned a series win in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs on Saturday by a score of 9-2 over the Cottonwood Bears.

PLAS originally swept Cottonwood on Friday but a pitching rules violation led to a forfeit of a game one for the Patriots, leading to a series deciding third game on Saturday.

Much like game two, the deciding game was all Pike. The Patriots took a 3-0 lead and never trailed. Cottonwood cut Pike’s lead to 3-2 in the top of the sixth but the Patriots turned a close game – to that point – into a blowout when they scored six unanswered runs to secure the series win.

KC Bradford led Pike at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, two RBIs and one run, while Payne Jefcoat went 2-for-4 at the plate. Levi DeBoer earned a homer and three RBIs, while Cole Garrott scored two runs in the win.

Bradford was the winning pitcher, striking out four batters and giving up three hits and one earned run in five innings on the mound. Davis Kilcrease also pitched two innings and fanned three batters, while giving up one hit and one earned run.

Pike moves on to the second round of the state playoffs, setting up a Top 10 showdown with No. 1-ranked Bayshore Christian at home on April 28. The first game in the series begins at 5 p.m.