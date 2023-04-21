‘Well It’s All Over Town!’ New play is coming! Published 7:51 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

The Brundidge Historical Society will bring a new original folklife play to the stage of the We Piddle Around Theater in downtown Brundidge the first weekend in May.

“Well, It’s All Over Town” is a sequel “of sorts” to the BHS award-winning folklife play, “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”

Lawrence Bowden, BHS president, said, “Well, It’s All Over Town” is set during the Great Depression and the stories were told and passed down by those who lived them. “Some, he said, may be true, some may not be and some may be down-right lies. Whichever, it’s a little sassy, a little saucy and all Southern.”

In order to bring “Well, It’s All Over Town!” to the stage the BHS looked to Margie Benson, a well-known and highly respected director from Ozark.

“Margie got ‘Come Home, It’s Suppertime’ off to a sound start

and we were confident that she would do the same for our new folklife play,” Bowden said.

“‘Come Home, It’s Suppertime’” opened 23 years ago and I was with the play five years,” Benson said. “I’m glad to see a new play, with new stories. It will create new interest and the cast is doing a great job.”

Benson said the folkllfe play has wonderful, fun music.

“Those who come will have a good time,” she said. “We invite everyone to come and enjoy being a part of the new play at the We Piddle Around Theater.”

“Well, It’s All Over Town” will be May 4,5 and 6 at the We Piddle Around in downtown Brundidge.

Tickets are $30 and include the preshow, supper and the premier performances of the original two-act play.

Tickets are available for the Friday and Saturday performances. The Thursday night performance is sold out.

The numbers to call for tickets are 334-685-5524 and 334-618-0852.