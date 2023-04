Troy Rotary Club hears from law enforcement officers Published 10:50 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Pike County School Resource Officer, Deputy Hope Carlisle, and Sheriff Russell Thomas spoke on school safety issues at the April 18, 2023 meeting of the Troy Rotary Club.

Thomas and Carlisle informed the Club members about dangers associated with highly potent street drugs, firearms, student safety and the approaches being used to build rapport and support for our school children.