TB&T Athletes of the Week (4/14-4/20)
Published 1:56 pm Friday, April 21, 2023
Male
Daniel Frigge
Charles Henderson High School
Frigge earned Hat-trick in Charles Henderson’s 8-0 area win over Greenville this week, tallying three goals for the Trojans. Frigge currently leads CHHS in scoring with 20 goals on the season.
Female
Emily Bryan
Pike Liberal Arts School
Bryan earned a .667 batting average this week for the Lady Patriots, tallying one triple, one double, six RBIs and one run. The catcher also tallied 11 putouts and caught one runner stealing.