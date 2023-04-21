TB&T Athletes of the Week (4/14-4/20)

Published 1:56 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Male

Daniel Frigge

Charles Henderson High School

Frigge earned Hat-trick in Charles Henderson’s 8-0 area win over Greenville this week, tallying three goals for the Trojans. Frigge currently leads CHHS in scoring with 20 goals on the season.

Female

Emily Bryan

Pike Liberal Arts School

Bryan earned a .667 batting average this week for the Lady Patriots, tallying one triple, one double, six RBIs and one run. The catcher also tallied 11 putouts and caught one runner stealing.

