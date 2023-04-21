Pike Lib sweeps Cottonwood in 2A State Playoffs Published 9:04 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (20-9) swept the Cottonwood Bears on Friday night in the opening round of the Class 2A State Playoffs.

The series win marks Pike’s first ever playoff win in the AHSAA. While PLAS dominated Cottonwood in game two, the Patriots trailed the Bears 4-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning in game one before exploding to score five runs to earn the first win of the series.

PLAS opened the scoring barrage when Davis Kilcrease scored on an error and then Luke Barron belted an RBI double into center field that drove Cole Garrott home to bring the Patriots within two runs. KC Bradford then drilled a walk-off single to secure the 5-4 Patriot win as Houston Gunter, Barron and Jackson Booth all scored runs.

Levi DeBoer led PLAS at the plate, going 2-for-3. Kade Brookins pitched six innings and mowed down 10 batters, while giving up six hits and three earned runs in six innings pitched.

Game two was all PLAS, though, running away with a 15-0 win in five innings. Payne Jefcoat went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run, while Kilcrease went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Garrott went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and one run. Kade Brookins also hit a homer in the win.

Barron pitched three innings and retired two batters, while giving up just one hit and no runs. Jefcoat also gave up no hits or runs and struck out one batter in two innings pitched.

Pike Lib advances to the second round of the playoffs against 2A’s No. 1-ranked Bayshore Christian with game one of the series taking place on April 27.