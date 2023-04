Pike Lib golf wins match in Greenville Published 11:35 am Friday, April 21, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts golf team traveled to Greenville on April 20 and won a match against Class 3A’s Providence Christian.

Pike Lib’s Braden Prestwood earned medalist in the match with a score of 72, leading all golfers in the match. PLAS earned a score of 310 as a team. Jackson Cleveland shot 76 in the win, while Ford Hussey shot 79 and Luke Sikes shot 83.