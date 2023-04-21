Obituary, Saturday, April 22, 2023 Published 7:55 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Ann Kelly Williams

Miss Ann Kelly Williams of Troy died on April 19, 2023 at the age of 93 following a short illness. During her life she dedicated herself to the communities she lived in and the people she came in contact with.

Jane Ann Kelly was born on June 13, 1929 to John Agustus “Gus” Kelly and Miriam Jones Kelly of Troy, AL. She graduated from Troy High School and went on to attend Huntingdon College before transferring to Troy State Teachers College, graduating in 1950. While in college, Miss Ann met her future husband, Frank ”Red” Bernard Williams, and they were married on August 5, 1950. The couple had two children, Elizabeth Jeanne “Betsy”, and Frank Bernard, Jr.

Their family lived all over the United States, moving over 20 times for Red’s job with Boeing, and Miss Ann taught in schools from Cocoa Beach, Florida to Huntsville, Alabama to El Paso, Texas to Seattle, Washington. Home always remained in Troy, where she returned to deliver both her children. Upon retirement, she and Red finally settled back at home.

Miss Ann and Red were active members of the Troy State Alumni Board, and Red served as the University’s Interim Athletic Director from 1991-1992, which allowed Miss Ann a chance to attend and support all the sports programs the university had to offer- a practice she continued well after Red’s service had ended. Miss Ann loved to watch games and practices, and made a regular habit of sharing her candid and blunt opinions with coaches, officials, umpires, athletic directors, student athletes, athletic trainers, fans, Chancellor Hawkins, radio commentators and equipment managers. Miss Ann was a fixture at Troy games, spending nearly 30 seasons walking the fence line in her trademark high heels and sporting her lucky hat, scarf and pompom.

Miss Ann was an avid backer of the arts as well, supporting the community band, Troy Arts Council gallery, local music acts, and student and community plays. Miss Ann invested her time into a number of groups, including D.A.R., Gold Club, Century Club, Troy Arts Council and Rotary Club, to name a few. Miss Ann also invested her time at First Baptist Church of Troy, where she volunteered for Vacation Bible School, taught aerobics classes, served on various committees, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School for over 30 years.

Miss Ann is survived by her daughter and her daughter’s husband, Betsy and Jimmy Lot; her son Frank (Rita) Williams; Betsy’s children Adam Irving and Kelly Vest; Frank’s children Will (Rachel), Foz (Kristen), Mimi (Matt Penhale), and Morgan (Dalton Bennett); and her great grandchildren.

Miss Ann is preceded in death by her husband of almost 49 years, Red Williams; her parents, Gus and Miriam; her sister and brother-in-law Alice and Ed Gilbert; and her daughter-in-law Rita (Frank) Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:00 pm from First Baptist Church of Troy with Dr. Ross Lankford officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1:30pm until 2:30pm at First Baptist Church in Troy.

Donations can be made in her honor by check to First Baptist Church of Troy or to the Trojan Warrior Club.