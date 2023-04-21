Lady Rebels sweep Kinston in county series Published 10:45 am Friday, April 21, 2023

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (13-10) picked up their second straight win over Class 1A’s Kinston Lady Bulldogs on Thursday by a score of 3-1 in a Coffee County matchup at home.

Kinston jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning but the Lady Rebs tied the score in the bottom of the second when Madison Meeks scored on an error after belting a triple into right field.

Zion Chapel extended the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning when Sydney Boothe hit an RBI double into left field to drive Kaylee Hodge home. The final ZCHS run came in the bottom of the sixth when Meeks scored on another error.

Meeks went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs, while Hodge went 2-for-3 with a run. Boothe got the win in the circle, pitching a complete game and mowing down 11 Lady Bulldog batters and allowing seven hits and no earned runs. Shea Wambles earned six putouts on defense.

Lilliann Sumblin went 3-for-3 at the plate for Kinston with the only Lady Dawg run. She also pitched six innings and struck out 11 batters along with giving up six hits and one earned run.

On Monday, Zion Chapel also bested Kinston by a score of 11-3 on the road. The score was tied 3-3 going into the fifth inning when the Lady Rebels exploded to score five runs in the fifth and added three more in the seventh inning.

Hodge led ZCHS at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Wambles hit a home run and tallied four RBIs and two runs in the win, while Aubrey Bassett, Elida Velazquez, Carlee McAllister and Emily Rhodes all scored one run each.

Riley Bannin earned the win in the circle, striking out nine batters and giving up seven hits and three earned runs in seven innings pitched.

For Kinston, Camdyn Norris went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and one run. Sumblin pitched four innings and retired four batters, while giving up five hits and five earned runs. Norris also pitched three innings and fanned six batters along with giving up four hits and no earned runs.