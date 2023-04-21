Brundidge man charged with receiving stolen property Published 7:49 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

A search warrant conducted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office landed a Brundidge man in jail.

According to Sheriff Russell Thomas, the warrant was executed in Clearwater Trailer Park in Brundidge. Thomas said during the search, investigators located 12 cross ties and two crossing inserts that were the property of CSX Railroad. Thomas said the property was valued at $2,388.

Thomas said investigators also recovered property stolen from merchants in Troy as well as items reported stolen by citizens in Troy. Thomas said the items included a $545 Husqvarna backpack blower and a $100 Delta table saw.

Thomas said detectives from the Troy Police Department joined the search to assist in identifying some of the stolen property.

Thomas said Christopher Landon Howard, 31, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and placed in the Pike County Jail. He was also charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $30,000.

“I want to compliment our investigators, Lt. Kevin Childs, Sgt. Carlton Bean and Sgt. David Thomas,” Thomas said. “They worked this case really hard for a couple of days and completed a solid investigation. He was stealing from retail stores, individuals, the railroad and who knows who else. The county is a lot safer with him off the street.”