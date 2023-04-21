Area teams compete in Thursday softball action Published 11:01 am Friday, April 21, 2023

The Goshen, Charles Henderson and Pike Liberal Arts softball teams were all in action on Thursday and all three schools suffered losses.

The Lady Eagles lost 13-8 to Red Level at home. Kaci Wilkes led GHS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three runs, while Haley Sanford went 2-for-4 with a double and Haley Owens went 1-for-4. Wilkes also pitched a complete game and gave up four earned runs with four strikeouts in the circle.

The Pike Lady Patriots lost 7-3 to Class 5A’s Carroll on the road. Allie Booth went 3-for-4 at the plate for PLAS with a run, while Emily Bryan went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Bella Maulden and Gracie Smith scored one run each. Tera Walker pitched three innings and struck out two batters, while giving up four hits and five earned runs. Maulden gave up one hit and no earned runs in three innings pitched.

The Lady Trojans fell 10-0 to Brewbaker Tech in a Class 5A, Area 4 game. Molly Garrett earned Charles Henderson’s only hit of the night. Garrett pitched three innings and struck out one batter, while giving up five hits and two earned runs. Hannah Sparrow struck out three batters and gave up one hit and one earned run in one inning in the circle.