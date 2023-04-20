Pike Lib remains No. 10 in ASWA Poll Published 8:54 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Heading into the AHSAA Playoffs this weekend, the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its final poll of baseball season on Thursday and the Pike Liberal Patriots remain No. 10 in Class 2A.

This is the second consecutive week that the Patriots have landed at No. 10 on the poll. Pike Lib’s peak in the poll was reaching No. 7 earlier in the season and spent the majority of the season between No. 7 and No. 10, while also falling out of it for one week.

The 18-9 Patriots are headed into the playoffs this weekend on a five-game winning streak and finished the 2023 regular season as Area 5 Champions, remaining undefeated in area play throughout the season.

After starting the season 1-6 in the first seven games, Pike ripped off 10 straight wins and finished the season on a 17-3 run, including wins over Ariton and GW Long. Ariton is coming off back-to-back Final Four appearances and Long is the reigning 2A State Champions and spent the majority of the season at No. 1 in 2A. Pike also holds a win over Class 3A’s No. 7-ranked Providence Christian.

In the final 2A Top 10, Bayshore Christian lands in the top spot with GW Long, Donoho, Tuscaloosa Academy, Lexington, Lindsay Lane, Ariton, Vincent and Pike Lib rounding out the poll.

The Patriots will host Cottonwood in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs this Friday, April 21, beginning at 4 p.m. for the first game and a second immediately following. If a third game is needed, it will take place on Saturday.