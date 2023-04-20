Frigge’s Hat-trick leads CHHS to area win Published 9:08 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (9-4, 5-1) picked up a Class 5A, Area 2 win over the Greenville Tigers at home on Wednesday by a score of 8-0.

The Trojans were led by Daniel Frigge’s Hat-trick, scoring three goals in the win. Christian Sutherland also scored two goals, while Arahy Arrellano, Hayden Bush and Jacob Meadows scored one goal each.

Goalkeeper Trevon Brown earned the shutout and tallied four saves in the net. Frigge is currently the Trojans’ leading scorer on the season with 20 goals in 2023. The win was Charles Henderson’s fifth in area play.

As Charles Henderson remains in a three-way tie with Eufaula and Carroll for first place of the area, the Trojans will look to claim the No. 1 seed in the area over the next week. CHHS will play at Carroll on Friday followed by traveling to Eufaula on April 26. Eufaula and Carroll will also meet on April 25. Class 5A Sub-Regionals begin on May 1.