Area athletes compete at Troy Invitational Published 10:45 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Charles Henderson High School, Pike County High School and Pike Liberal Arts School all competed at the Troy Invitational on April 14. All three schools had athletes earn Top 10 finishes.

The CHHS boys finished sixth overall, while the girls finished fifth. On the boys side, senior Sequan Fagg took the silver in both the 100-meter dash and 400-meter dash, while senior Tray Brown earned a sixth place finish in the 110-meter hurdles and senior Khalil Carson captured sixth place in the boys triple jump.

Junior Brandon Givens earned a seventh place in the discus throw and fourth place in the shot put, while senior Blake Carlisle earned eighth in the shot put and Sterling Sharp came in ninth in the shot put. The boys 4×100-meter relay team also finished in third place.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team finished in fourth place, while junior Ryann Thomas took fourth in the 100-meter dash and fifth place in the 200-meter dash. Senior Jimelia Woods earned fifth place in the 100-meter dash, while junior Na’Deriah Hampton took No. 10 in the discus throw.

Sophomore Jada Jones earned ninth place in the javelin toss and fifth in the shot put, while sophomore Tahanna Hobdy finished No. 10 in the javelin toss.

The Pike County girls finished fourth overall and boys finished ninth overall. On the boys side, freshman Braylin Jackson finished in fourth place in the 100-meter dash, while senior Ian Foster earned a fifth place finish in the 100-meter dash. Freshman Zachary Evans took ninth in the 110-meter hurdles and 10th in the 300-meter hurdles.

Sophomore Khalil Foster finished in fifth place in the boys high jump, while freshman Kamarian Toney earned sixth place in the 300-meter hurdles and senior Keith Williams finished in fourth place in the discus throw.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team took a third place finish. Sophomore Kaylin Jackson took a silver finish in the 100-meter dash, while junior Quanajah Smith earned a fourth place finish in the 200-meter dash and fifth place in the high jump.

Sophomore D’yana Knox took the gold in the 100-meter hurdles and also finished in seventh place in the high jump, while sophomore Kamajiah Frazier earned the bronze in the 100-meter hurdles. Junior Jada Duncan finished in ninth in the discus throw and senior Carlisha Jackson took 10th in the shot put, while eighth grader Toni Gabel earned a fourth place finish in the javelin toss and fifth place in the discus throw.

Pike Liberal Arts’ only competitor at the meet was sophomore Michael Vaughn, who took a fourth place finish in the 400-meter dash and finished in 11th place in the 200-meter dash.