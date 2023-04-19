Troy University Collegiate Singers at First Baptist Published 6:02 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Troy University Collegiate Singers will present their spring concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Troy.

The choral group has 60 singers under the direction of Dr. Scott Sexton, with Dr. Ook-Jin You serving as their collaborative pianist. The choir will be singing a variety of pieces, including Eric Whitacre’s “Five Hebrew Love Songs”, which will feature visiting violinist, Mrs. Sarah Walker of Jackson, Mississippi. The concert will also feature guest appearances by Troy University Gospel Singers, Troy University’s frequency (vocal jazz/a capella ensemble) and the Troy University Concert Chorale. Guest conductors include Mr. Carlton Copeland, Troy University music faculty member, Dr. Diane Orlofsky, Professor of Music at Troy University and former Director of Choirs (2006-2022), Mr. Jacob Parauka, graduate assistant for Troy University Choirs, and Ms. Kensley Fuller, undergraduate student conductor. Mr. Tyler Logan, Troy Alum and Band Director at Zion Chapel School will be featured as a guest pianist with frequency. The program will include a variety of gospel, jazz, classical, and world music. Admission is free and open to the public.