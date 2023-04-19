Trojans thrash Jax State in road clash Published 8:40 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Troy Trojans (26-16) hit the road on Tuesday and picked up a resounding 11-1 win over an old rival in the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (17-18).

Coming into the contest, Troy and JSU had an even 18-18 record against one another dating back to 1977 but the Trojans won their fourth straight against the Gamecocks in dominant fashion.

With both teams scoreless in the first two innings, Troy broke the tie to open the third as Clay Stearns scored on an error and then Shane Lewis drove in Kole Myers and Donovan Whibbs scored on an error to put Troy up 3-0.

Jacksonville State’s TJ Reeves blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 3-1 and that score remained going into the sixth when Troy exploded to score eight runs to take control of things 11-1. Jacksonville State was unable to score in the sixth or seventh innings and the game was called.

The Sun Belt’s reigning Home Run King Shane Lewis led the Trojans at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and one run, while Whibbs went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs. Myers and Stearns both scored two runs each.

Jacksonville State earned just three hits a team with Derrick Jackson earning a double along with Reeves’ home run.

On the mound, Kristian Asbury got the win for Troy, striking out five batters and giving up just one hit and no runs in three innings pitched. Matt Mercer and Brandon Schrepf pitched two innings each with Schrepf retiring five batters and Mercer fanning four.

A total of five Gamecock pitchers toed the rubber with Collin Casey pitching two innings and striking out one batter. Wade Garrett took the loss on the mound, giving up two hits and one earned run.

The win over Jacksonville State was Troy’s sixth win in the last eight contests. It also moves Troy to 5-1 against in-state foes this season with a rematch at home against Jacksonville State scheduled for later this season along with games against Auburn, Alabama and rival South Alabama still scheduled.

The Trojans return to conference play this weekend for a home series against Texas State, starting at 6 p.m. on April 21. The two sides play again at 3 p.m. on April 22 and close out the series at 11 a.m. on April 23. Troy then returns to an in-state opponent as the Trojans battle Auburn on the road on April 25 at 6 p.m.